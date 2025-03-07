'The Cinderella Project' helps Valley students get prom attire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit health center is taking action to ensure local students can look their best at prom this year.

On Thursday, Valley Health Team Inc. hosted "The Cinderella Project" at Kerman High School's Multi-Purpose Room.

Junior and senior high school students were able to shop gently used prom dresses, shoes and jewelry.

Organizers say this was all possible thanks to the community.

In addition to the dresses, a table was set up to learn proper etiquette for a formal dinner.

Each student also left with a handout that had tips for prom safety.