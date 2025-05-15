City of Fresno dealing $20M budget deficit in annual budget

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced his 2025-2026 budget of $2.36 billion.

To get there, the city had to close a $20.6 million deficit.

"Every department, with the exception of the city council and the fire department, is being asked to maintain a 6.18 percent attrition rate, in essence maintaining a 6% vacancy rate throughout the year," said Dyer.

Each department was also asked to cut 5 percent. Some were able to cut more than that, some weren't.

Dyer says the city was able to slash the budget without cutting any jobs.

It actually will be adding 4 new police officers, bringing the total to 930 sworn officers.

"I think overall, we did what we could to tighten our belt as a city to come up with operational efficiencies so we could minimize the impact on the people of Fresno," said Dyer.

One of the biggest projects proposed is a $100 million bond that will pay for a major repaving operation for the city's most in-need streets.

"The more we pave today, the cheaper it becomes. When you consider inflation and the degradation of roads, it's imperative that we pave now," said Dyer.

Repayment on that bond wouldn't start until 2029.

Despite the deficit, the mayor says he is optimistic, even though the current budget and lack of state funding will create extra hurdles for the revitalization of downtown and Chinatown.

"I won't be discouraged, I won't be deterred. We're going to continue to revitalize Downtown with or without state funding, with or without federal funding," said Dyer.

