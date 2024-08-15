The ordinance will be up for a vote at Thursday's city council meeting.

City of Fresno introduces ordinance aimed at cracking down on illegal animal breeders

The City of Fresno is considering an ordinance to address the pet overpopulation problem by cracking down on illegal backyard animal breeders.

The City of Fresno is considering an ordinance to address the pet overpopulation problem by cracking down on illegal backyard animal breeders.

The City of Fresno is considering an ordinance to address the pet overpopulation problem by cracking down on illegal backyard animal breeders.

The City of Fresno is considering an ordinance to address the pet overpopulation problem by cracking down on illegal backyard animal breeders.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is considering an ordinance to address the pet overpopulation problem by cracking down on illegal backyard animal breeders.

"If you choose to breed your pets, you are now required to obtain a breeder's permit," said Fresno City Council President Annalisa Perea.

Even with the $2,000 permit, breeding will be limited to 'one litter in any household within the permit year.'

"You will also be required to show your breeder's license on any advertisements. So, this is a way that we are going to hold folks accountable to make sure they are abiding by our new rules," said Perea.

Violators could face a $1,000 penalty per animal.

Those caught more than once could face misdemeanor charges.

Action News has been covering the crisis at our kennels for months.

We spoke with animal advocate Mona Ahmed in June, and this is precisely the action she called for.

"This is what needs to be stopped. City and county needs to start giving fines to these people," said Mona Ahmed, CEO of Fresno Furry Friends, in an interview on June 18th.

She's grateful the city is taking action to help the crisis.

"Because this is the root of the problem. Once you start with this, you will see the difference," said Ahmed.

Ahmed says this mission is personal for her.

"It's really hard. I'm taking a picture, and they look at you, and it's like they are looking at me and saying, 'You're gonna take me home.' And I just say, ' I will do my best to save you, and when you go the next day or two, they're not there,'" said Ahmed.

From January to July of last year, 23% of the animals that went into the Fresno Animal Center were euthanized.

This year, it has increased to 32%.

Council members hope that those numbers can begin to fall with fewer puppies and kittens being bred each year.

"We are currently working with our code enforcement team to talk about the next steps for how we are going to effectively crack down on those who are not abiding by these rules moving forward," said Perea.

The ordinance will be up for a vote at Thursday's city council meeting.

If it passes, there will be a second reading towards the end of the month.

If approved, it will go into effect 30 days after that.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.