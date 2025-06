City of Fresno launches program to replace worn-out American flags

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has launched a program to help residents proudly fly the Red, White, and Blue this Summer.

The new Fresno Freedom Program replaces old, worn-out American flags with new ones.

600 flags will be available to request from June 14th to June 26th.

Poles will also be available.

If you would like one, you can fill out a request form online or call 311.

The flags will be delivered on Sunday, June 29th, by military service personnel.