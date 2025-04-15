City of Fresno launches street improvement projects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno's street paving season has begun.

It is investing $34 million in road improvements.

It is being funded by Measure C revenue, as well as state and federal dollars.

"Your local tax dollars are going right back into your local neighborhoods," said Nelson Esparza, Fresno City Councilmember.

The first on the list is McKinley Avenue from Chestnut to Peach.

Over the next four weeks, crews will scrape up the old asphalt, remove it, and repave it.

For years, McKinley has been a rocky road riddled with potholes.

"It's not just people that live in the area or people that come to do business, but it is also the folks that go to and from our airport," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The eastbound lanes will be closed first, and the westbound lanes will follow.

The McKinley project is just one of nearly 30 to be completed this year.

"We're ensuring these projects benefit every part of Fresno, from busy commercial corridors to local neighborhood streets. Whether you live in the north end or the south end, we're paving streets throughout Fresno," said Dyer.

They're asking for patience as road closures and detours will be in place, but they promise the smoother drive will be worth it.

