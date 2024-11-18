City of Fresno remember car crash victims on World Remembrance Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty-seven helmets and pairs of shoes lined the water fountain at Fresno City Hall on Sunday.

City Council Vice President Mike Karbassi gathered with friends and family members of victims who died while walking or riding a bike on the road.

"A lot of it is behavior. It's red-light runners, it's folks that are distracted drivers. It's also people maybe that aren't paying attention that are walking or biking and being proactive," said Karbassi.

The City of Fresno is allocating more money for proper traffic flows, including bike lanes and sidewalks. Karbassi said there are already some changes for cyclists on city streets.

"You create a box in front of the intersection at the limit line. The cars are behind that box, the bicycles are in front at the limit line, so the other cars and the other three sides of the intersection," said Karbassi.

Holding pictures and signs, car collision victim Adela Santana's friends and family say they are still waiting for justice two years after she was killed while riding her bike.

"I remember that day clearly, and I know all my friends remember that day clearly. I remember what I was wearing, I remember where I was. I remember sitting by her on the side of the road, holding her hand as she laid there with no more life in her body," said Santana's friend, Tracey Dunn.

Santana was struck by a driver in October 2022. Since then, Dunn said life hasn't been the same.

"Her children are changed forever. The family is changed forever. Us as friends are changed forever. We wait for that man to be held accountable for his crime," said Dunn.

Karbassi said this year's number of victims is about the same as last year, but he anticipates the number of victims to grow before the end of the year.

