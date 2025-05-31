City of Fresno set to launch ID program for food vendors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is set to launch its Mobile Food Vendor Identification Card Program.

The program is designed to support permitted vendors and streamline enforcement efforts ahead of the city's sidewalk vending ordinance taking effect July 1.

Beginning the first week of June, the city will start to accept applications to fully approve mobile food vendors for their city-issued ID badge.

It's all part of the city's broader efforts to enhance public safety.

The program was developed in partnership with the Mobile Food Association.

The new law prohibits vending near homes, business entrances and other vendors to avoid overcrowding.

The structure includes a warning before fines are implemented.

