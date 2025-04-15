City employee attacked while at work remains in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shocking attack in broad daylight has left a Fresno family waiting for answers and updates.

The victim of this crime, which was caught on camera, has been identified as Tim Smith

The 56-year-old is seen here in a photo from a GoFundMe donation page.

He's an electrician who has worked for the city for 20 years.

Mayor Jerry Dyer describes Smith as a dedicated employee who came in to help on his normal day off on Friday.

Smith was working alone on an electrical box in Chinatown when he was brutally attacked, leaving him in critical condition.

"In this case, you would expect that this employee, if they were injured, it would've been from performing their duties, being around electricity, not from being attacked from behind by an individual who, for whatever reason, did what he did," said Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno.

Mayor Dyer said dozens of family members rushed to Smith's bedside at Community Regional Medical Center and stayed with him throughout the weekend.

"The good news is, is the doctor said that the first 24 hours is the most critical, and he has survived that first 24 hours. In fact, the first 48 hours," said Dyer.

Fresno Police said it was 30-year-old Dyllan Padavona who walked up behind Smith, unprovoked, and hit him in the head with an object near Kern and G Streets.

Authorities confirmed the suspect also used the last name of Hopkins.

A still image from surveillance video was released shortly after the attack.

Hours later, police arrested the suspect less than a mile away near Santa Clara and Van Ness.

"Our team was out, they had seen the photograph and were somewhat familiar with him and knew what area to look for him and were able to locate him out in public just a short time after initiating their search," said Chief Mindy Casto, Fresno Police Department.

The District Attorney expected to receive investigative reports on Tuesday. That's when she said she'd release a statement on charges.

"When we get the case in, we will review it, and I believe they will be submitting charges for, requesting charges for attempted murder, and so if we can meet that standard and we can file those charges, we definitely will do that," said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney.

The suspect is a familiar figure to both prosecutors and police.

Action News uncovered he has a lengthy criminal history, including misdemeanor and felony offenses, several of which have open and active warrants, according to court records.

The mayor said it's not uncommon for city employees to work alone, but this attack has him rethinking the policy. However, he's not sure if having another employee around would've prevented the attack.

