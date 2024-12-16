Classes canceled at Robinson Elementary in Fresno after car crash causes power outage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students from one Fresno Unified school were asked to stay home on Monday after a car crash knocked out power to the campus.

Classes at Robinson Elementary School were canceled after a car crashed into an electrical transformer, leaving the school without power.

Firefighters called in hazardous material crews due to the materials that spilled from the transformer box.

The district's safety team helped direct students who arrived at Robinson this morning.

At this time, the district is in communication with PG &E.

