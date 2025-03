Classes canceled at Yosemite High School due to weather conditions

The rain was coming down lightly but steadily all day long on Wednesday in the foothills.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classes have been canceled at Yosemite High School in Oakhurst due to weather conditions.

The high school was initially delayed by one hour, but district officials made the closure announcement at 7:15 am.

The district says that all elementary campuses in Yosemite Unified are still open on regular schedules.

Storms in Central California are bringing rainy and snowy conditions for the mountain communities.