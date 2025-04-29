Closing arguments in Erika Sandoval trial underway this week

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, final witness testimony and closing arguments in the Erika Sandoval murder trial continue in a Tulare County courtroom.

On Monday the defense called their final witnesses- including a Tulare county investigator, Sandoval's former cell-mate and a motorcycle mechanic.

Sandoval has admitted to shooting and killing her ex-husband and former police officer, Daniel Green, after breaking into his home in 2015.

The defense claims Sandoval was a battered woman who snapped, while the prosecution claims Sandoval was jealous because of Green's new relationship.

In court on Monday, the prosecution started its closing arguments.

"Voluntary manslaughter in perfect self-defense does not apply when the defendant, through her own wrongful conduct of breaking into Daniel's home, unloading his guns and keeping the only one that was loaded on her person and then approaching him with that loaded gun, has created the circumstances," said lead prosecutor, Dave Alavezos.

Once prosecutors have finished their closing arguments, the defense will have the opportunity to present theirs.

This is the second trial for this case as a judge declared a mistrial in 2019, after an 11-to-1 hung jury. Most believed Sandoval was guilty.

The trial picked back up earlier this year and has been going on since February.

The trial is expected to go into May, as closing arguments continue.

