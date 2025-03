Clovis City Council approves new election district map

After more than a century of at-large elections, Clovis will be moving to a newly voted district map for future municipal elections.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis residents now have a better idea about the future of elections in their city.

After hearing final public comments on various draft proposals Tuesday night, the City Council voted 4-1 in favor of map number 502 as their brand new district map.

Council members say the numbering for election sequencing could still change.

