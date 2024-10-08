Clovis Community College hosting ribbon cutting for Applied Technology Building, public invited

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College will host a ribbon cutting this week on a brand new building.

Large glass windows and a green courtyard welcome students to the new Applied Technology Building known as AC3 on the Clovis Community College campus.

Inside, students work in open study spaces and collaborate in study rooms.

Behind some of the closed doors is new technology that can help advance students careers.

"Our facility is amazing," Academic Field Work Coordinator and Occupational Therapy Assistant Instructor Helena Reed said.

Reed says her students now have access to hands on learning and education they can't get anywhere else in the Central Valley.

"We're the only program between Sacramento and LA that is providing occupational therapy system program." Reed said.

OTA's work under licensed therapists to help make people as independent as possible.

An apartment-like setting helps students teach patients how to get in and out of bed, brush their teeth, or cook dinner on their own.

There's also a clinical space, pediatric room and storage area. Reed says, especially in the Central Valley, there's a shortage of OTAs.

"Our students, when they go out on field work and they do well, very often they get hired right on the spot." Reed said.

Another part of the building features mechatronics which includes industrial automation and robotics.

A new 3D printer will help students create and many of the programs prepare students for a career in just one year.

In the commercial music studio, a suite of 10 spaces will allow students to get hands on experiencing with top of the line equipment.

"Now we can really say that students in the Central Valley, between the Bay and LA have access to a pro studio that is intended to lead toward careers in the industry." Commercial Music Instructor Max Hembd said.

Hembd says next semester, lab times will overlap to allow students to collaborate.

Hembd says no experience is necessary to join the program, but he expects individuals already working in the music industry will come back to the college to improve their skills and have access to the facility.

"I think the biggest thing that this space offers is an opportunity for our community to participate in something at such a high level that we otherwise thought we had to leave Fresno to get that experience." Hembd said.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The public is invited to attend.

You can find a link to RSVP by clicking here.

