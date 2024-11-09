Clovis Community Medical Center celebrates decade-long heart pump patients

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several dozen people gathered at Clovis Community Medical Center on Friday to celebrate patients living with a Left Ventricular Assist Device, also known, as LVAD for the last ten years.

"Living with a heart pump out in the community, being grandfathers, and grandmothers, and husbands, and just really living their lives with advanced treatment," said Dr. Richard Kiel.

The hospital has helped about 80 patients with an LVAD at Clovis Community Medical Center.

When a person's heart isn't able to offer proper blood flow and nutrients to the body, a person may be one of the select few that are offered an LVAD.

But only after several medications are tried and tests are done.

"The heart mate two was implanted into the Apex, the very tip of the heart with this pump, sitting underneath the heart, sort of on top of the diaphragm. And then with the driveline, which actually exits the patient's chest," said Dr. Kiel.

Angie Cordova knows life can change in an instant and that became apparent when she was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure.

Cordova said she noticed symptoms, but didn't think much of it until she was encouraged to see a doctor.

"They say the silent killer, because I thought great, I thought as long as I can get up and keep going, I was gone. But sometimes I would literally park on the side of the street when I was still driving and I'd go to sleep," said Cordova.

About ten years ago, doctors told her that she was a candidate for the LVAD.

Cordova wasn't sure if she wanted to go through with the procedure, but her children convinced her to give it a try.

"I've got a 7-year-old granddaughter that I wouldn't of known if I would've let myself not take this next step in life and a new one a 15-month-old baby,"

Now, she's thriving. Cordova said living with an LVAD gave her a second chance at life -- and the opportunity to make more memories with her family.

She also shared; her doctors are talking about possibly disconnecting the LVAD because her heart is functioning properly now.

They are taking their precautions, running tests, to make sure it's the best move for her.

