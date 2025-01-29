Clovis could soon be getting its own Chick-fil-A

City leaders say the application is currently under review so there's no timeline yet "if" or "when" construction may begin.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans of Chick-fil-A could soon have a new place to order food in Clovis.
The Clovis city planning and development department says the popular fast food chain submitted a site plan review for a restaurant with dual drive-thru lanes along Shaw Avenue, next to Surf Thru Express Car Wash.
The location at Shaw and Helm is currently a vacant lot.
City leaders say the application is currently under review, so there's no timeline yet for "if" or "when" construction may begin.
This would be the first Chick-fil-A in Clovis.
There are currently two locations in Fresno.