Clovis home deemed total loss following fire on Fourth of July, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. -- The Clovis Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a home on Gettysburg and Peach on Friday night.

Fire crews responded to the home just after 9 p.m. and say the fire began in the backyard but quickly spread to the house.

The Clovis Fire Chief, Chris Ekk, says the home is a complete loss and that the fire was unlike anything he has ever seen before.

"This is probably the busiest fourth that I can remember. I've been with this department for 6 and a half years, and this is definitely the busiest," said Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk.

The Sanger Fire Department assisted.

Ekk says no injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

Authorities say that if you see or hear illegal fireworks, the quickest way to report them is through your mobile phone using the FreGO App or by calling 311.