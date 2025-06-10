Clovis native Jenna Prandini to be inducted into Oregon Hall of Fame

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The University of Oregon announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class on Monday, and a Central Valley track and field legend is in the mix.

Clovis High graduate Jenna Prandini joins the 34th annual list of honorees.

During her time as a Duck, the 14-time All-American Prandini was named the 2015 Bowerman Award winner, given to the nation's top collegiate track and field student-athlete.

Prandini also won NCAA titles in the long jump in 2014 (outdoor) and 2015 (indoor), before capturing the outdoor 100-meter crown in 2015 with a time of 10.96.

After her time in Eugene, Prandini won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo games.

