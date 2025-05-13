Clovis North senior McKay Madsen wins 74th annual B'nai B'rith award

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North senior standout McKay Madsen was announced as the 2025 B'nai B'rith award winner Monday night.

He's the first son or daughter of a past winner in the award's nearly 75-year history, following his father Josh Madsen, who won the award in 1991.

The Fresno-based scholarship dinner has been recognizing the top student-athlete in the area since 1951.

"It's an honor because he's one of my biggest role models," Madsen told Action News. "To follow in his steps and do what he's been doing is pretty cool."

In addition to being a two-way star athlete in both football and track & field, Madsen is the class valedictorian with a 4.23 GPA.

During his senior season on the gridiron, Madsen rushed for an average of 112.5 yards per game and led the Broncos in total touchdowns (22) and interceptions (4). The 4-star recruit played in the annual Navy All-American Bowl in mid-January where he was named "Man of the Year" by the bowl committee. At halftime of that game he announced his commitment to play football at BYU.

Madsen ultimately chose the Cougars over schools like Oregon and UCLA due to the opportunity to play running back. The senior plans to complete a two-year mission trip before heading to Provo, Utah.

He's also the reigning California state champion in both discus and shot put. He is currently the #1 ranked 18-year-old in the world for shot put.

Mia McMillen from Sanger West won the Negin Award for having the highest GPA among the nominees with a 4.62.

Full list of nominees:

Elizabeth (Betsy) Woodward (Bullard)

Marcus Nolen (Central East)

John Kasten (Clovis)

Brooklyn Washington (Clovis East)

Riley Walls (Clovis West)

Bissetti Ueno-DaSilva (Edison)

Michael Wells (Fresno)

Sadrine Gamboa (Garza)

Tre'Maine Mobley Jr. (Hoover)

Simon Topete (McLane)

Jeremiah Negrete (Roosevelt)

Ryan Nasalroad (Sanger)

Mia McMillen (Sanger West)

Sierra Evans (SJM)

Romulan Phetvixay (Sunnyside)

Trey Morris (Washington Union)

Editor's note: ABC30's sports director Stephen Hicks was a member of the B'nai B'rith Selection Committee.

