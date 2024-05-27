CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday, Buchanan's Veterans Memorial Stadium played host to the final day of the state track meet.
McKay Madsen, a junior at Clovis North, was a double state champion, winning the gold medal in the discus and the shot put. Below is the full list of local medalists in the 2024 CIF Track & Field Championships.
Boys Discus Throw
McKay Madsen - Clovis North (1st place - 206'08")
Derek Smith - Buchanan (2nd place - 198'3")
Julian Ramirez - Dinuba (5th place - 182'1")
Boys Shot Put
McKay Madsen - Clovis North (1st place - 62'9 ")
Brayden Bitter - Clovis North (2nd place - 62'2 ")
Duke Pascoe - Central (4th place - 59'7")
Boys 110 Hurdles
Noel Felix - Central (2nd place - 13.77)
Boys 400
Ethan Avalos - Lemoore (4th place - 47.62)
Walter Pierce - Central (9th place - 48.60)
Boys High Jump
Malachi Carrasco - Selma (4th place - 6'9")
Levi Jimenez - Mission Oak (7th place - 6'7")
Boys Long Jump
Harold Duvall - Clovis East (5th place - 23'2 3/4)
Finton Keegan - Buchanan (9th place - 22'6")
Girls High Jump
Illicia Ross - Central (5th place - 5'5")
Indiana Davis - Clovis East (9th place - 5'5")
Boys Triple Jump
Samuel Agbakoba - Central (6th place - 46'9 ")
Girls Triple Jump
Ashlyn Reed - Tulare Western (7th place - 38'8 ")
Vivian Moore - Central (9th place - 37'10 ")
Boys 1600
Marcus Salinas - Clovis East (9th place - 4:12.31)
Girls Discus
Brooklyn Epperley - Central (9th place - 133'2)
Boys 4x400
Central, 3rd place (3:13.13) - Smith, Morgan, Jones, Pierce, Hall, Felix, Villarreal
Girls 4x400
Clovis North, 8th place (3:51.72) - Parks, O'Neil, Craft, Cordoba, Mirelez, Renney, Goldsmith, Addo-Boateng
Boys 4x800
Buchanan, 8th place (7:46.07) - Sanders, Jauregui, Kunkel, Diaz, Rodriguez-Mejia, Ray, Rea
Girls 4x800
Buchanan, 3rd place (9:02.90) - Lomeli, Cornett, Burgess, Dimitrashchuk, Nino, Weaver, O'Brien, Buckley
Clovis North, 5th place (9:08.97) - Renney, Ebell, Pacheco, Quigley, Craft, Lev, Parks