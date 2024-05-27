2024 CIF Track & Field Championships

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday, Buchanan's Veterans Memorial Stadium played host to the final day of the state track meet.

McKay Madsen, a junior at Clovis North, was a double state champion, winning the gold medal in the discus and the shot put. Below is the full list of local medalists in the 2024 CIF Track & Field Championships.

Boys Discus Throw

McKay Madsen - Clovis North (1st place - 206'08")

Derek Smith - Buchanan (2nd place - 198'3")

Julian Ramirez - Dinuba (5th place - 182'1")

Boys Shot Put

McKay Madsen - Clovis North (1st place - 62'9 ")

Brayden Bitter - Clovis North (2nd place - 62'2 ")

Duke Pascoe - Central (4th place - 59'7")

Boys 110 Hurdles

Noel Felix - Central (2nd place - 13.77)

Boys 400

Ethan Avalos - Lemoore (4th place - 47.62)

Walter Pierce - Central (9th place - 48.60)

Boys High Jump

Malachi Carrasco - Selma (4th place - 6'9")

Levi Jimenez - Mission Oak (7th place - 6'7")

Boys Long Jump

Harold Duvall - Clovis East (5th place - 23'2 3/4)

Finton Keegan - Buchanan (9th place - 22'6")

Girls High Jump

Illicia Ross - Central (5th place - 5'5")

Indiana Davis - Clovis East (9th place - 5'5")

Boys Triple Jump

Samuel Agbakoba - Central (6th place - 46'9 ")

Girls Triple Jump

Ashlyn Reed - Tulare Western (7th place - 38'8 ")

Vivian Moore - Central (9th place - 37'10 ")

Boys 1600

Marcus Salinas - Clovis East (9th place - 4:12.31)

Girls Discus

Brooklyn Epperley - Central (9th place - 133'2)

TEAM EVENTS

Boys 4x400

Central, 3rd place (3:13.13) - Smith, Morgan, Jones, Pierce, Hall, Felix, Villarreal

Girls 4x400

Clovis North, 8th place (3:51.72) - Parks, O'Neil, Craft, Cordoba, Mirelez, Renney, Goldsmith, Addo-Boateng

Boys 4x800

Buchanan, 8th place (7:46.07) - Sanders, Jauregui, Kunkel, Diaz, Rodriguez-Mejia, Ray, Rea