Clovis North students banned from graduation after being caught with alcohol speak out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nine Clovis North seniors banned from graduation are asking for a second chance after they were caught with alcohol on prom night.

The group was found with alcohol on their party bus before the dance, and is now unable to walk across the stage at graduation.

In front of a crowded board room, students told their stories and asked for forgiveness.

"I've maintained a 4.2 GPA and will graduate as salutatorian and an AP scholar. I've been a four-year varsity second player and a captain and have earned all of the honors," said one student.

"I am devastated that my family cannot see me walk with my graduating class and this milestone. I promised you all that this experience was humiliating, and if you reconsider this decision, I will be an example of my experience."

Attorney Steven Smith represents eight of the teens.

He says his clients were among the honest ones who came clean, of the over 30 students on the party bus.

"This isn't how these kids wanted to finish out their careers, but I was important because, for them, regardless of what Clovis Unified decides, this part of the journey is over for them," said Smith.

All seniors signed this contract before they attended prom.

It states that if they broke any of the rules, they would be denied participation in the graduation ceremony and would not receive a diploma that evening.

Kelly Avants, spokesperson for Clovis Unified, said the district has an obligation to follow through with these contracts that have been around for decades," said Avants.

"The concept of a senior contract is a long-standing practice in our district. We have expectations that we've laid out year after year.

The district continues to push back on the notion that the treatment was unfair towards those who spoke up and says they are investigating all possible students involved.

Smith says the ball is in the district's court.

"The way we catch this is as we expect the worst, but we hope for the best, so we're hopeful," said Smith.

