Clovis student remains firm in attending Harvard despite federal feud

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Harvard takes a stand against the Trump Administration, a Clovis North student, Husam Ramadan, is standing firm in his decision to attend the university.

It comes after the university refused the Trump Administration's demands for policy change at the school

"When they go out of their way with the power that they have, and the influence, and the reputability, that Harvard has, it sets a precedent for less powerful institutions to do the same and when all institutions fall in line to ensure the Trump administration doesn't hold them back and doesn't take away their rights, it sets something powerful," said Ramadan.

On April 11, the administration sent Harvard a letter demanding an end to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, stating that it must adopt merit-based admissions, cooperate with immigration authorities, and stop recognizing some clubs.

The school would also have to submit to audits by the federal government.

The Trump Administration said the move is an effort to combat antisemitism on campuses.

"When it comes to Harvard, the president's position on this is grounded in common sense in the basic principle that Jewish American students or students of any faith should not be illegally harassed and targeted on our nation's college campuses, and we unfortunately saw that illegal discrimination take place on the campus of Harvard," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

Three days later, the school wrote back, saying they've taken steps to combat antisemitism on campus and that they will not accept the proposed agreement.

Two days later, the Department of Homeland Security sent Harvard a letter, demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders or lose its student and exchange visitor program certification.

Harvard fired back, saying it "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."

Andrew Crespo, a Harvard law professor, said this isn't about antisemitism.

"This is the president who, when he was campaigning for office, said that he didn't like what was taught at America's universities and that he was going to bankrupt them unless they started teaching something different," said Crespo.

On Wednesday, that defiance led the president to post on Truth Social.

"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting "Sickness?" Trump wrote in the post.

However, the White House has since clarified that any actions taken by the IRS will be done independently by the President, and the investigations into violations of the tax status began prior to his post.

The administration had already blocked more than $2 billion in funding from Harvard.

If the IRS does try to end Harvard's tax-exempt status, which would have larger financial impacts, it would likely be challenged in court.

