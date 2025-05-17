Clovis students raising money to help bring clean drinking water to Thailand village

Students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis are working to help bring clean water to a small village in Thailand.

Students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis are working to help bring clean water to a small village in Thailand.

Students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis are working to help bring clean water to a small village in Thailand.

Students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis are working to help bring clean water to a small village in Thailand.

On Friday afternoon, nearly 300 students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis participated in four interactive activities, including carrying a bucket of water for a quarter of a mile.

"I can just imagine now how tough those kids in Thailand must be carrying that water for longer than I did," said one student.

Experiences allow them to understand the hardships children and families in other parts of the world face every day.

"Students have chosen to give up their recess time to step into the shoes of a child of northern Thailand who has to carry water each day and does not get to go to school," said Kristyn Geisel.

These students are also taking action to make a difference with "Project Thailand", a fundraiser that will help bring clean water to a small village.

"This amount of water is probably just enough for you to drink during the day, wash your hands, maybe cook a little," said Giesel holding a buck with water.

Kristyn Giesel is the teacher running the project in partnership with the Lanna Foundation, an organization dedicated to building clean drinking water systems worldwide and supporting communities in need.

Darlene Hanson with the foundation says it's encouraging to see young students learn and participate in a project that will make a difference.

"It's so amazing that children here are willing to learn what goes on in other parts of the world," said Darlene Hanson with the Lanna Foundation.

The kids are inspired too.

"It feels awesome to know that I can help people even though they are on the other side of the world," said one third-grade student.

"I feel happy that I get to support and show that I can for other communities," said a sixth-grade student.

Once the project is complete, those who participated will be able to see the impact they made.

"We will get to see pictures and videos, and the kids will get to see the faces and actual stories because of our partnership with the Lana foundation," said Giesel.

The goal is to raise $15,000 for the project.

You can support them by donating.