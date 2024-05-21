Clovis Unified now the 12th largest district in California, report says

Clovis Unified jumped up two spots from last year's numbers, with an enrollment of more than 43,000 students.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is now the 12th largest public school district in the state, according to a new report.

The California Department of Education released its annual enrollment report on Monday.

It assesses demographics and grade enrollment data for students in TK through 12th grade.

Fresno Unified remained in third place with more than 71,000 students.

The largest school district in the state continues to be Los Angeles Unified, followed by San Diego Unified.

