Clovis Unified School District's Expanded Learning Club hiring now

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Expanded Learning Club in the Clovis Unified School District is looking to hire part-time employees.

Whether it's before or after school, the Expanded Learning Club is busy year-round providing students TK to sixth grade with a place to go.

"And we provide academic support, enrichment and health and wellness," CUSD Director of Child Development Kia Yang said.

She says the program hires year-round, but they make a big push during the summer months because so many recent graduates are looking for jobs.

To apply for the Child Development Aide position, applicants must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Individuals must be able to work five days a week.

There are a variety of shifts available including before school, morning hours, afternoon hours or after school.

Yang says those who are hired will receive valuable on-the-job training.

"They learn a lot of the crowd management skills, relationship building skills -- even at times, de-escalation skills when a child is having some difficulties," Yang said.

Aides help students take part in a variety of activities.

That includes group reading, structured and unstructured outdoor play and enrichment such as art or STEM.

"What we do doesn't replace what happens in a classroom setting," Yang said.

It's supposed to support and provide more opportunity for our children to practice social skills, academic skills and be in a safe and nurturing environment.

With minimal requirements to apply, Yang says it's a great opportunity for young adults to land their first job or career seekers to get experience under their belt.

Yang says there's also room to grow.

More than two dozen people have also been promoted from the aide position into instructor positions.

"We're very thrilled to have young people say yes to joining our ELC team and to serve and be role models for future generations," Yang said.

If you're interested in the job but aren't sure about the time commitment, there are substitute positions available.

You can learn more about the job and apply by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.