Clovis yoga studio offers a new class with four-legged friends

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baby Goat Yoga was held at Love at First Flight Yoga Studio on Willow and Nees Avenues in Clovis.

People came out on Saturday to take some time to relax and have a few deep breaths with some four-legged friends.

This beginner-friendly class incorporated baby goats, also known as kids, into the practice.

Scientific research shows that spending time with animals can help alleviate mental health symptoms.

''That human bonding experience with animals just helps people relax & anxiety, there's so much stress in the world today, that it's like a break for an hour to come hang out with a pair of goats that want to be loved on,'' said yoga instructor, Kandis Miranda.

You can visit their websitefor future goat yoga classes.

It costs $30 per person to sign up and book a class.