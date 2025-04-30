24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Coalinga-Huron Unified School District announces superintendent finalist

KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 11:21PM
Coalinga-Huron Unified School District announces superintendent finalist
The Coalinga-Huron Unified School District has announced a finalist in its superintendent search.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga-Huron Unified School District has announced a finalist in its superintendent search.

The district says David Moore is in line to become its next leader.

He has more than 30 years of experience in education.

Moore began his career in the classroom as a Kindergarten, sixth-grade and middle school teacher before moving into key administrative roles.

He had been serving as Associate Superintendent of Educational Services for Santa Paula Unified School District in Ventura County.

The district says the Board of Education will have final say on Moore's appointment at an upcoming public meeting

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW