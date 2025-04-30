Coalinga-Huron Unified School District announces superintendent finalist

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga-Huron Unified School District has announced a finalist in its superintendent search.

The district says David Moore is in line to become its next leader.

He has more than 30 years of experience in education.

Moore began his career in the classroom as a Kindergarten, sixth-grade and middle school teacher before moving into key administrative roles.

He had been serving as Associate Superintendent of Educational Services for Santa Paula Unified School District in Ventura County.

The district says the Board of Education will have final say on Moore's appointment at an upcoming public meeting