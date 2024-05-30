  • Watch Now

Coarsegold Elementary set to hire new principal

ByJames Sepeda KFSN logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coarsegold Elementary School will soon have a new principal.

Melinda Gresham is set to take over the role, pending approval by the Yosemite Unified school board.

She's been a Coarsegold resident for 22 years and has more than two decades of experience in education.

That includes two years as vice principal of Yosemite High.

Gresham also previously served as the athletics coordinator at Coarsegold Elementary.

She's expected to officially take over the role as principal at the end of this school year.

