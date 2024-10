Community celebrates Filipino heritage at 'Fil Fiesta 559'

A celebration of Filipino culture and history put on a show in central Fresno on Saturday.

Community celebrates Filipino heritage at 'Fil Fiesta 559' A celebration of Filipino culture and history put on a show in central Fresno on Saturday.

Community celebrates Filipino heritage at 'Fil Fiesta 559' A celebration of Filipino culture and history put on a show in central Fresno on Saturday.

Community celebrates Filipino heritage at 'Fil Fiesta 559' A celebration of Filipino culture and history put on a show in central Fresno on Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration of Filipino culture and history put on a show in central Fresno on Saturday.

'Fil Fiesta 559' featured art, music, traditional food and interactive workshops at Fresno City College.

The event is meant to honor Filipino History Month and featured a live performance from acapella group 'Fil-harmonic.'

Our very own action news anchor, Dale Jurong, was also at the event, sharing his experience as a Filipino journalist.