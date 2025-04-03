Community Connection: 87th Annual Big Hat Days in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this week's Community Connection, we spotlight the largest street festival in the Central Valley, Big Hat Days in Old Town Clovis.

The event is the kick-off to "Rodeo Month" in the city, which ends with the world-famous Clovis Rodeo during the last weekend in April.

Big Hat Days has been celebrated for 87 years and more than 350 vendors are expected to take part.

There will also be plenty of entertainment during the weekend event presented by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Big Hat Days runs Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm.