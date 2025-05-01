Community Connection: Free Comic Book Day

FRESNO, Calif. -- If you're a fan of superheroes or villains, you have a chance to score some free comic books.

This Saturday, May 3rd, is Free Comic Book Day.

Secret Identity Comics on Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue in Northeast Fresno is one of the locations participating in the event.

Owner Joey Martinez joined us on Action News Live at Three to discuss the event.

At his store, they will have a special guest signing autographs and a special raffle to benefit Project Wish Upon a Star.

For more information, visit FreeComicBookDay.com.