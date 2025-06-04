Company surprises Parlier student with scholarship after seeing her "Senior Success Story"

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An exciting update to a story we first told you about a few weeks ago.

One of our "Senior Success Stories" caught the eye of a company who wanted to further recognize a Parlier student for her hard work.

We returned to Parlier High School early Tuesday morning to meet back up with Claudia Rocha.

You may remember her journey to graduation from our Senior Success Stories a few weeks ago.

Her senior year, she started 60 credits behind. She was at risk of not graduating.

"I was like telling myself like how did I do this to myself? I'm not going to walk? How am I going to make my parents proud?" Claudia told ABC30 previously.

But with hard work and determination, she completed courses online through Subject to make up what she missed.

"I'm like really, really proud of myself. Like I'm done," Claudia said during our first interview.

The first time she spoke with us, she knew we were coming.

Tuesday, she didn't.

Staff members went to pick her up from Kerman, where she was working in the fields and brought her back to Parlier High School, where she had a surprise waiting.

Representatives with Subject saw Claudia's story and showed up on campus to recognize her hard work.

"So Claudia is a fantastic example of someone who saw an opportunity, did the work, and, you know, took a bunch of subject courses in order to, again, get back on track," VP of Operations & Partner at Subject Dylan Hoffman said.

Because of that, the company wanted to give her some motivation to keep going.

"We want to support you in everything that you go and do after graduation. So I'm really, really happy to present you with this scholarship for $1,500 from your friends - from your support team -- at Subject."

Claudia was caught by surprise....

"I can't even think straight," Claudia said through laughter.

After enjoying celebratory cupcakes with everyone there, the weight of being rewarded for her hard work started to settle in, "I thought- I was like 'Oh I'm not going to do anything' - I don't know -- but now I'm realizing like 'Yea I am. I am probably going to do something big,'" Claudia said.

Claudia will be walking across the graduation stage this Thursday.

She says she may pursue cosmetology and has already started looking at schools in Fresno.

