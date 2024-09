Company working to expand eco-friendly business in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Green Network grows industrial grade hemp that is made into building materials for homes.

The company is working toward building 33 tiny homes on an empty lot in Huron.

The crops are grown with recycled water and have flourished in just months.

The company is working with farmers and other companies to create durable, fireproof, energy-efficient homes made out of hemp.

The tiny homes will be used as low-income housing for farm workers.