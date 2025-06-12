Condom controversy: Outrage over pride-themed condoms purchased by Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is new outrage over rainbow-wrapped condoms, as Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld claims they cost taxpayers thousands.

"Taxpayer money should not be used to facilitate lube and condoms so people can engage in sexual activity," Bredefeld said.

The condoms were custom-ordered with "Fresno County" printed on the wrapper. Health officials distributed them, along with lube, stylized fans, and pamphlets, at the pride parade last Saturday.

They all totaled $6,000, per Bredefeld.

"It got beyond just providing some information to people from Public Health, (and it) became advocacy, and that's not the position of the county," he said.

Many view it as a preventive measure, a vital part of the Health Department's mission.

Condoms are highly effective at preventing STDs like HIV.

"It becomes an insurmountable burden for Fresno County taxpayers if we're not preventing HIV or sexually transmitted infections," advocate Diana Oliva said.

Oliva argues it was a small price to pay, calling the condoms a "cost-effective" way of reaching the community.

"When you have the Fresno County Department of Public Health sponsoring or promoting - They have a great level of trust and rapport already with Fresno County residents," Oliva said.

The controversy prompted a discussion at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when others said they also had questions.

"I would like to see what we've used in the past as a criterion for what events supervisors and county resources are expended," Supervisor Luis Chavez said.

County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland is now drafting a policy that could require county departments to get the board's approval before spending money on community events.

"It's completely unacceptable, and so we will get this changed so this doesn't happen in the future," Bredefeld said.

The proposed new policy could be ready by the Board of Supervisors' first meeting in July, and supervisors would have to vote on it.

The public would also have a chance to weigh in.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.