Confessed killer's sentencing continued until December

A confessed killer came face-to-face with a juvenile court judge in the South Valley on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was supposed to be sentenced for shooting a beloved teacher during a burglary at his Dinuba home nearly one year ago.

The victim's family members showed up to make their impact statements - but left - still waiting for justice, as the case was continued.

"Like the family is feeling, our office is feeling very disappointed because the family and friends of the victim that came to give impact statements and be present for the sentencing," said Erica Gonzalez with the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez shared the feelings felt across a juvenile justice center courtroom Tuesday morning.

As the sentencing for the confessed killer of Sergio Martin was continued, the judge also referenced a report on the sentencing recommendation that was not submitted in time for the defense to review.

"The assigned attorney couldn't be here today, so another attorney filled in and requested that the matter be continued so the assigned attorney representing the minor could be present," explained Gonzalez.

Nearly two dozen members of the victim's family showed up to give impact statements.

"They are feeling very disappointed, especially the victim's mom. She feels that she wants the minor to be sentenced so she can start the healing process," Erica mentions.

Sergio was shot to death in his Dinuba home back in November of 2023.

The teen, who confessed to the murder, was seen on surveillance video, as described in testimony given by the detectives.

Sergio's wallet was also found in the teen's backpack the day after the murder.

"This is a terrible loss for the community. Sergio Martin was a beloved teacher, he was a local educator, and this loss really hurt the community... not just his friends, family, but his students he had many students," expressed Erica.

The family was not ready to talk with us on Tuesday.

But shared with Action News on Monday that they were nervous about the sentencing for their loved one's killer.

"Hopefully we will never have to think of him again. But we want it to be done, and we want justice for my cousin. We want it to be the full maximum of ten years," said Wendy, Sergio's cousin.

Now, they have to wait two more months.

The teen will be back in court on December tenth for a contested hearing and sentencing.

This means the defense and prosecution will have the opportunity to share evidence and witness statements.

If he gets the max sentence, he could be released when he turns 25.

