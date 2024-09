How you can connect with nature while supporting conservation of local habitats

You have an opportunity to connect with nature while also supporting the conservation of our local habitats.

You have an opportunity to connect with nature while also supporting the conservation of our local habitats.

You have an opportunity to connect with nature while also supporting the conservation of our local habitats.

You have an opportunity to connect with nature while also supporting the conservation of our local habitats.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to connect with nature while also supporting the conservation of our local habitats.

We sat down with Katie Kalkhof with the Fresno Audubon Society to chat about how you can get involved.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.