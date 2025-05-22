Parents, caregivers warned to stop using Queerick brand infant swing due to suffocation risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the swing is in violation of the Safe Sleep For Babies Act and federal sleep products rule.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people to stop using infant swings made by Queerick and sold on Amazon due to suffocation risk.

The CPSC says the swing has an angle greater than 10 degrees, violating the Safe Sleep for Babies Act and the federal Infant Sleep Products Rule.

The commission also says the swings fail to meet mandatory warning requirements for infant swings.

The CPSC has issued a notice of violation to the seller in China.

The items were sold online at Amazon from October 2023 through November 2024, with model number WS-HB18.

The infant swings are labeled as model "Baby swing Black grey" and come in black with hanging cloud and pink whale toys. The cloth seat of the infant swing has printed lions on it.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the infants swings immediately and dispose of them.

The battery in the remotes should be disposed of or recycled following local hazardous waste procedures.

For more information, visit the CPSC's website.