Containment grows to 10% on Max Fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 426 acres in Fresno County with 10% containment as of 7 am Tuesday.

The wildfire is burning in grass and oak woodland in the Blue Canyon area, southeast of Barnes Mountain and north of Pine Flat Lake near the Tollhouse community.

Campgrounds in the Blue Canyon area have been ordered to evacuate. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has also issued an evacuation order for zone K61, a mostly undeveloped area near Bob's Flat Road and Soaproot Saddle Road.

Doctors are warning sensitive groups about the poor air quality.

Because the air quality was so bad, the City of Fresno cancelled a three-day event at Camp Fresno for 72 kids.

No structures have been reported damaged.

