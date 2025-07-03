Contestants, including Joey Chestnut, weigh in for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

CONEY ISLAND -- The 4th of July means that it's time for New York City's time-honored tradition, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The official weigh-in ceremony is taking place at Hudson Yards at noon on Thursday.

World Champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is making his big return.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut tweeted. "This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

He calls this competition his Indy 500.

The 16-time winner didn't participate last year following a dispute with Major League Eating over his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

The competition will certainly be fierce this year. To earn this year's Mustard Belt, Chestnut will have to out-eat current reigning champ Patrick Bertoletti, who put away 58 hot dogs and buns last year.

Chestnut chowed down on 62 hot dogs and buns in 2023, winning his 16th title.

In 2021, he set the world record, downing a whopping 76 hot dogs and buns at the event.

Reigning women's champion Miki Sudo is also back and looks to defend her title after eating 51 hot dogs last year. Event organizers certified Sudo's eligibility to compete after she weighed in at 123 pounds.

From newcomers to veterans, to family members and participants from around the world, this year's entry list features a group of competitors from all different backgrounds.

The competition kicks off in Coney Island on Friday at 11 a.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.