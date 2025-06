Convicted murderer Nickey Stane headed to Wasco State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted of killing Fresno State student Debbie Dorian back in 1996 will now spend life in prison without parole.

Action News has learned Nickey Stane is headed to Wasco State Prison in Kern County after a judge handed down his sentencing last Thursday.

Last month, Stane admitted to the decades-old murder, among other charges against him, including a string of sexual assaults in Visalia.