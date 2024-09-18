Cooking fats and oils spill into Heirloom's parking lot in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A foul-smelling situation outside a popular northeast Fresno restaurant prompted a response from hazmat and environmental health teams.

Fresno fire crews say Heirloom's grease trap system malfunctioned and spilled into the parking lot before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cooking fats and oils made for a slippery situation and had a terrible odor.

Officials say the runoff was tested and contained no toxic substances but the area was blocked off for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.