Country music star Eric Church coming to Fresno in November

The singer's new tour comes ahead of his upcoming album, which will be released on May 2.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music star Eric Church is coming to Fresno.

He announced his "Free The Machine Tour'' Wednesday morning and will be performing at the Save Mart Center on November 15.

His tour will have special guest Charles Wesley Godwin on stage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on May 9th at Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets at the box office starting Monday, May 12, at noon.

The singer's new tour comes ahead of his upcoming album, which will be released on May 2.