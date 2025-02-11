Court appearance for suspect in deadly Fresno County hit-and-run

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Fresno County before running away is set to go before a judge Tuesday morning.

That's after charges were filed against 26-year-old Gerardo Lopez Perez, who turned himself in to the Orange Cove Police Department last week.

The California Highway Patrol says Lopez Perez was speeding on Manning near Hansen before he made an abrupt turn, crashing into an orchard and flipping his vehicle.

The passenger, now identified as 36-year-old Ciriaco Santiago Gomez, died at the scene.

Authorities say Lopez Perez ran from the scene.

He has been charged with felony hit-and-run charges, resulting in death or injury.

