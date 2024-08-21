COVID-19 positivity rates on the rise this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A summer surge of COVID-19 is keeping more people home from work and school this season.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported a two and a half percent increase over the last four weeks.

EveryDay Health Care in Central Fresno is noticing the climb in cases.

"The CDC does monitor waste water in the community and they can see a detection of the coronavirus in the wastewater and there's been about a three fold uptick since the beginning of the year," explained Michael Palms, a nurse practitioner at EveryDay Health Care.

The last time the C-D-C has seen this high of a positivity rate in wastewater was in 2022.

Gilbert Bustos is the office manager at the urgent care clinic.

He says they've been seeing upwards of 20 patients a day who are experiencing Covid symptoms.

"I would walk by and see plus signs on all the machines and I'd be like 'ok, there's something going on here that is not right'," said Bustos.

Because of the jump in cases, the clinic has decided to reintroduce a drive up testing space.

Palms says although time has made the virus less dangerous, people should still be careful.

"The problem is, you meet that little lady in the grocery store, your neighbor, who may be immunocompromised, they get something, it's a lot more severe in their system than in yours. And that's the concern. I think it really boils down to being considerate of others in the community," Palms said.

For patient Phil Hudecek, drive-thru testing is a convenient way to get tested.

"Before it would take 10 or 15 minutes, even on a good day. And this is much quicker or faster. And so, for testing, this is awesome," explained Hudecek.

EveryDay Health Care as long as the need is there, they will continue to host these COVID-19 Drive up testing spaces.

