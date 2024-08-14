Crew members needed for upcoming indie film being shot in Fresno

A Fresno actor and filmmaker is calling on local talent to be part of an indie feature film being made in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno actor and filmmaker is calling on local talent to be part of an indie feature film being made in the Central Valley.

Action News recently featured Khetphet Phagnasay, better known as KP, and his journey of breaking barriers on the big screen.

He grew up in Laos until his family escaped to the U-S during the Vietnam War.

The Fresno State grad has starred in several successful series.

According to his social media -- he is now seeking local crew members for a new film he is producing.

Shooting for the film is scheduled for late September and October in Fresno.

If you are interested in joining the crew, send an email with your information to kp@kp1studios.com.

Make sure to include 'indie crew' in the subject line, and list your relevant experience and any other details you'd like to share.

