Crews battling fire at large workshop in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to get control of a fire that broke out at a building in Tulare County on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 10:10 pm at a workshop in the area of Avenue 426 and Road 56.

The Tulare County Fire Department says several cars inside of the building have also caught fire.

Firefighters say everybody inside was able to make it out safely.

Officials are still working to figure out what caused the flames.