Crews battling wildfire in Madera County, road closures in effect

Thursday, May 15, 2025 12:44AM
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire burning in Madera County has prompted road closures and evacuation advisories.

CAL FIRE says the Acres Fire has burned 636 acres after sparking around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire, which is now 75 percent contained, is burning near Road 602 and the Madera Canal.

Several nearby areas were placed under evacuation advisories, but those have since been lifted.

Road closures are in place at road 602, road 31, and road 603.

