Crews battling wildfire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Tulare County early Monday morning.

The Campbell Fire is burning in the area of Yokohl Valley Dr. and Stewart Dr, near Springville.

According to CAL FIRE, the flames broke out shortly after 3 am and have charred about 150 acres.

There are no reports of damage to homes or other buildings.

There is no containment and the cause of the fire is under investigation.