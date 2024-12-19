Criminal charges will not be filed against officer in deadly Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Criminal charges will not be filed after a Fresno police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man in May of 2022.

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it completed its investigation into the shooting.

Police released body camera footage in August of 2022.

It all began after Austin Flores went to his family's home on Crystal Avenue near Shields.

Police say he was violating a restraining order, and officers were called.

Flores' mother told 911 that he had a gun and he said he was ready if police came.

Video shows Flores sitting in a car in the backyard as officers move in.

Flores eventually gets out and runs towards one of the officers while pointing what appears to be a gun.

That's when an officer opened fire.

Flores was hit multiple times and died at the hospital.

Officers later determined Flores was holding a replica gun.

The DOJ report found the officer who shot Flores acted reasonably.

State law requires the DOJ investigate law enforcement shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.