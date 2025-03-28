24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Crystal Cave at Sequoia National Park to reopen after four-year closure

Friday, March 28, 2025 4:13PM
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- After a four-year closure, Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park is finally opening to visitors again.

Tickets for guided tours of the underground marble cave go on sale Monday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Crystal Cave offers a captivating glimpse into a world of stunning stalactites, stalagmites and intricate formations.

The 50-minute guided tours give visitors an immersive experience, exploring the cave's unique geology, history, and ecology.

Tours begin May 23 and run through September 7.

You can purchase tickets here, but be fast, they usually sell out quickly.

