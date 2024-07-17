Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals for cleaner floors

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing and there are tons of products to save on right now. If you're looking for some cleaning supplies, you can find the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals below.

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals?

- Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

- Best Cyber Monday deals on Walmart

- Best Cyber Monday tech deals

- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100

- Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

- Best Cyber Monday home deals

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

41% off Amazon Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum $349.99

$599.99 Shop now at Amazon

This Dyson vacuum has strong suction and is easy to maneuver around your home. It also comes with multiple attachments for different floor types and is extremely effective at picking up pet hair.

31% off Amazon Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner bundle $93.48

$135.58 Shop Now

We love our furry companions, but sometimes they can make cleaning a little more difficult. This Bissell portable carpet cleaner bundle can help you out, though, as it can be used for removing tough pet stains from carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors and plenty more. Plus, each purchase helps support Bissell's foundation for homeless pets, so this product is a win for all. Get it for 31% off this Black Friday.

12% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q011) $204.00

$234.00 Shop now at Amazon

Roombas are some of my favorite robot vacuums as they're intuitive, easy to set up and work well across multiple floor types - including carpets. Shop one now on sale.

31% off Amazon Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $149.99

$219.99 Shop now at Amazon

An Amazon bestseller, this vacuum comes with a HEPA filter, 0.9-quart dust capacity and special pet hair pick up attachments for your furry companions. Buy now for 25% off.

More vacuum deals

Shark HZ2002 Vacuum for 43% off

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Cleaner for 31% off

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Cleaner Vacuum for under $450.

BISSELL CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner for 29% off

Kenmore Canister Vacuum for 16% off

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.